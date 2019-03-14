Halliburton (HAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Halliburton has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Halliburton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

