Hanger Inc (HNGR) Shares Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,710 shares during the period. Hanger comprises about 5.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Hanger stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,980. Hanger Inc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

