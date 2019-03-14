Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.67

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 209054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $11,366,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

