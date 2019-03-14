Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management cut its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hanover Insurance Group makes up 1.4% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $255,371.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $653,863.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,638 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.20. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,792. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

