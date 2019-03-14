Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,331,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,863,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,956. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/harley-davidson-inc-hog-shares-bought-by-kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership.html.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.