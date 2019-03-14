Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Trading Down 7.2%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. 6,601,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,743,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $876.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,566 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/harmony-gold-mining-hmy-trading-down-7-2.html.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.