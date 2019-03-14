Harold R. Carpenter Sells 10,075 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $581,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,928.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
