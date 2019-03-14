Hastings Group (HSTG) PT Raised to GBX 210

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSTG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hastings Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report on Monday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.70 ($3.03).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

HSTG opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.