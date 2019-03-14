Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fluctuations in the oil price in the global market might hamper stocks like Hawaiian Electric. It also depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Any delay in the supply of fuels may impact the company’s performance adversely and result in additional expenses. Increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions is a major cause of concern. It is further exposed to interest rate risk primarily due to its periodic borrowing requirements, discount rates for determining pension funding requirements and the possible effect of interest rates on the electric utilities’ rates of return. Its shares also underformed its industry in the past three months. However, Hawaiian Electric continues making systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets.”

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

