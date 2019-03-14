Head to Head Contrast: ITUS (ITUS) and Quarterhill (QTRH)

ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) and Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITUS and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITUS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill $134.71 million 1.04 $10.22 million ($0.24) -4.92

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than ITUS.

Profitability

This table compares ITUS and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITUS N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill -55.70% -7.97% -6.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ITUS and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITUS 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ITUS does not pay a dividend. Quarterhill pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of ITUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ITUS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ITUS Company Profile

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as CopyTele, Inc. and changed its name to ITUS Corporation in September 2014. ITUS Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

