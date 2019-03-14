Head to Head Contrast: PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and BB&T (BBT)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and BB&T (NYSE:BBT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and BB&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 5 4 1 2.60 BB&T 0 5 10 0 2.67

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. BB&T has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than BB&T.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and BB&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 35.33% 9.64% 1.87% BB&T 24.15% 12.13% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and BB&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.64 $465.33 million $3.72 10.62 BB&T $13.00 billion 2.94 $3.24 billion $4.05 12.35

BB&T has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BB&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. BB&T pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BB&T pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and BB&T has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB&T has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of BB&T shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BB&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats BB&T on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2018, it had 76 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, commercial general liability, surety, title and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. Additionally, BB&T Corporation offers non-deposit investment products, including discount brokerage services, equities, fixed-rate, variable-rate and index annuities, mutual funds, government and municipal bonds, and money market funds. As of October 16, 2018, it operated through approximately 1,900 financial centers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.