Head to Head Review: Alamos Gold (AGI) vs. New Jersey Mining (NJMC)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold -11.14% 0.73% 0.59% New Jersey Mining 30.81% 13.53% 10.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and New Jersey Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $651.80 million 3.20 $26.60 million $0.05 106.60 New Jersey Mining $4.28 million 4.83 $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. New Jersey Mining does not pay a dividend. Alamos Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alamos Gold and New Jersey Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 4 3 0 2.43 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $6.52, suggesting a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties, which include the Golden Chest Mine, New Jersey Mine and Mill, McKinley exploration project, Eastern Star exploration project, and Toboggan exploration project. The company was founded on July 18, 1996 by Grant Brackebusch and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

