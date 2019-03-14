Head to Head Review: DexCom (DXCM) versus Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.03 billion 12.87 -$50.20 million $0.30 491.53 Merit Medical Systems $727.85 million 4.56 $27.52 million $1.69 35.75

Merit Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DexCom. Merit Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DexCom and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 6 12 0 2.67 Merit Medical Systems 1 0 8 0 2.78

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $149.53, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $68.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than DexCom.

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom -12.32% 5.42% 2.63% Merit Medical Systems 4.72% 10.86% 6.55%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats DexCom on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products comprising infection prevention and safety, and fluid management and monitoring devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products, such as vertebral compression fractures; tumor ablation systems; inflation syringes; microspheres for treating hypervascularized tumors and liver cancer; polyvinyl alcohol particles to treat hypervascularized tumors; and microcatheters for the controlled and selective infusion of diagnostic, embolic, or therapeutic agents into vessels. Further, the company offers endoscopy products, such as non-vascular stents, esophageal stents, biliary stent systems, esophageal balloon dilators, inflation devices, and guide wires; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

