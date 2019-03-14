Head to Head Review: NIO (NIO) and The Competition

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NIO to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A NIO Competitors -16.31% -51.17% -5.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIO N/A N/A -0.64 NIO Competitors $67.06 billion $3.40 billion 7.00

NIO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NIO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 3 1 5 0 2.22 NIO Competitors 645 1670 1894 125 2.35

NIO currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.62%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NIO rivals beat NIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

