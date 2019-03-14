Head-To-Head Review: Pan American Silver (PAAS) versus New Jersey Mining (NJMC)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. New Jersey Mining does not pay a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and New Jersey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 1 4 2 0 2.14 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus price target of $17.46, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and New Jersey Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $784.49 million 2.58 $120.99 million $0.39 33.85 New Jersey Mining $4.28 million 4.83 $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 1.38% 3.76% 2.96% New Jersey Mining 30.81% 13.53% 10.47%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats New Jersey Mining on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties, which include the Golden Chest Mine, New Jersey Mine and Mill, McKinley exploration project, Eastern Star exploration project, and Toboggan exploration project. The company was founded on July 18, 1996 by Grant Brackebusch and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

