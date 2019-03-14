Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $650.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $2,656,388.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,934.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

