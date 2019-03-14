Hellofresh (HFG) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.80 ($17.21).

Hellofresh stock opened at €9.06 ($10.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -17.76. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 1 year high of €15.00 ($17.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

