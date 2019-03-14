Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.53 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $30.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.66 billion to $31.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $31.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.62. 147,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,188,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,367,718.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

