Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 546 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $144.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

