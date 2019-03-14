Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,421.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,174 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,533,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,347,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $48.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/hillcrest-wealth-advisors-ny-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.