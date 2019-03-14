Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.64. 27,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,047.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

