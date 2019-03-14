Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,499. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/hologic-inc-holx-insider-benjamin-jordan-cohn-sells-6830-shares-of-stock.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.