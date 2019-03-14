Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $357.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Hooker Furniture worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/hooker-furniture-co-hoft-announces-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.