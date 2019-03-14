Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $243,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

