Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. 1,620,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 743,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

