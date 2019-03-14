Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.

HWCC stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.67. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

