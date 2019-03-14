HSBC Analysts Give Akzo Nobel (AKZA) a €84.00 Price Target

Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AKZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.08 ($98.93) target price on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.91 ($103.38).

Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of €71.64 ($83.30) and a fifty-two week high of €83.09 ($96.62).

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

