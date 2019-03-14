Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in CGI Inc (GIB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CGI by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CGI by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

