Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 632,225 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 2,696.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,225 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Platform Specialty Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,061,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after buying an additional 953,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 550,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 159,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,923,000 after buying an additional 552,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,396,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,997,000 after buying an additional 497,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,251,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 263,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

In related news, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $433,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Capps purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,133.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,225,500. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAH opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Platform Specialty Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/hsbc-holdings-plc-purchases-632225-shares-of-platform-specialty-products-corp-pah.html.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.