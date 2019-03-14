Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.22 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,027 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

