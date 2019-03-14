Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 28th

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NYSE:HPP opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $198.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

