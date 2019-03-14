Husky Energy (HSE) Downgraded by CSFB to Neutral

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$24.00. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.53.

TSE HSE traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.88. 1,361,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,390. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$13.33 and a one year high of C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 3,200 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

