HyreCar (HYRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.52

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 50725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other HyreCar news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

