IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,251,000 after buying an additional 289,208 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 338,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,602,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24,865.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 166,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 166,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 579,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,694,000 after buying an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,481,000 after buying an additional 124,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $209.89 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The business had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lane sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $201,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $208,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

