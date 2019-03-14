Imperva Inc (IMPV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMPV. BidaskClub upgraded Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Imperva by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Imperva by 14.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperva by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Imperva has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

