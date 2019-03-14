Infinera (INFN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price rose 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 5,349,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,662,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.
INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.
The stock has a market cap of $848.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,526,000 after purchasing an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Infinera by 34.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 972,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 249,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.