Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $87.02 and a twelve month high of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

