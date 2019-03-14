Innoviva (INVA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

INVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.92, a quick ratio of 28.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.89. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.36% and a negative return on equity of 508.18%. On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, insider Geoffrey Hulme acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $491,100. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

