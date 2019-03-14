Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.42. 1,069,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,245. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,568,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536,851 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,852.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,033,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 998,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,458,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

