Insider Buying: Verona Pharma Plc (VRP) Insider Buys £9,975 in Stock

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) insider David Ebsworth acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($13,034.10).

David Ebsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, David Ebsworth purchased 26,300 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £14,728 ($19,244.74).

On Monday, March 4th, David Ebsworth purchased 43,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £24,966 ($32,622.50).

Shares of VRP stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Thursday. Verona Pharma Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of $61.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

