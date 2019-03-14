Insider Buying: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Director Acquires 193,108 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 193,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,581,554.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 334,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.82. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.53 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

