Insider Selling: Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,354,007 Shares of Stock

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 2,354,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,667,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AKAO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 2,487,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,237. Achaogen Inc has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Achaogen alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAO. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in Achaogen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 490,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Achaogen by 2,745.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 284,407 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Achaogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AXA grew its position in Achaogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Achaogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAO shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achaogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,354,007 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/insider-selling-achaogen-inc-akao-major-shareholder-sells-2354007-shares-of-stock.html.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.