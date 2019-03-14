Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$906,344.09 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 16,789 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.98, for a total value of C$906,344.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,799,328.15.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$54.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.00 and a 12-month high of C$71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates in four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

