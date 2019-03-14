Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CRO Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $1,027,721.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,659.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COUP traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,352. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CRO Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/insider-selling-coupa-software-inc-coup-cro-sells-11336-shares-of-stock.html.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.