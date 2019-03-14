Insider Selling: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$69,000.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,965 shares in the company, valued at C$2,805,195.
Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Larry Froom sold 3,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.11, for a total value of C$69,330.00.
TSE HR.UN opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.74 and a 1-year high of C$23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.61.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest fully internalized real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.2 billion at September 30, 2018. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.
