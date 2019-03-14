Insider Selling: Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Insider Sells £213,251.61 in Stock

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

ISAT opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.77) on Thursday. Inmarsat Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.30 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36.

Get Inmarsat alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. Inmarsat’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

ISAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 500 ($6.53).

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Insider Sells £213,251.61 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/insider-selling-inmarsat-plc-isat-insider-sells-213251-61-in-stock.html.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.