Insider Selling: Medifast Inc (MED) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Schlackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Scott Schlackman sold 2,500 shares of Medifast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $324,500.00.

NYSE:MED opened at $135.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Medifast had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Medifast by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Medifast by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 303,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 95,242 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

