Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (MSFT) EVP Sells $1,170,540.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $114.50 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $850.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,318,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,987,000 after buying an additional 78,199 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 126,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 467,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,078,000 after buying an additional 139,399 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 217,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

