Insider Selling: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) CFO Sells 5,210 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 19th, Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $498,300.00.
Pure Storage stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 2,203,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.71.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 13.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $18,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.
