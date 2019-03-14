Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (QADA) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,547,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,439,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $911.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of QAD by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of QAD by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

